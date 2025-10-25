Traders Purchase Large Volume of Call Options on Oncology Institute (NASDAQ:TOI)

The Oncology Institute, Inc. (NASDAQ:TOI – Get Free Report) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Thursday. Investors bought 6,013 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 473% compared to the typical daily volume of 1,049 call options.

Oncology Institute Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ TOI opened at $4.75 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.58, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.62. The company has a market cap of $444.13 million, a PE ratio of -6.99 and a beta of 0.08. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.13. Oncology Institute has a fifty-two week low of $0.13 and a fifty-two week high of $4.88.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Noble Financial assumed coverage on Oncology Institute in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $8.00 price target on the stock. B. Riley started coverage on Oncology Institute in a research report on Wednesday, July 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $6.00 price objective on the stock. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Oncology Institute in a research report on Friday. Finally, BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price objective on shares of Oncology Institute in a research report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have assigned a Buy rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.00.

Insider Activity at Oncology Institute

In other news, Director Growth I. L.P. M33 sold 6,018,168 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.09, for a total transaction of $18,596,139.12. Following the transaction, the director owned 7,932,389 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,511,082.01. This trade represents a 43.14% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 8.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Oncology Institute

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in Oncology Institute by 35.0% in the second quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 17,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 4,545 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Oncology Institute in the second quarter worth about $25,000. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Oncology Institute by 20.5% during the third quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 77,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,000 after purchasing an additional 13,200 shares during the period. Police & Firemen s Retirement System of New Jersey acquired a new stake in shares of Oncology Institute during the second quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, State of Wyoming acquired a new stake in shares of Oncology Institute during the second quarter worth about $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.86% of the company’s stock.

Oncology Institute Company Profile

The Oncology Institute, Inc, an oncology company, provides various medical oncology services in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Dispensary, Patient Services, and Clinical Trials & Other. It offers physician services, in-house infusion and dispensary, clinical trial, radiation, outpatient blood product transfusion, and patient support services, as well as educational seminars, support groups, and counseling services.

Featured Stories

