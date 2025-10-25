TriCo Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBK) Upgraded at Wall Street Zen

TriCo Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBK – Get Free Report) was upgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Saturday.

TCBK has been the subject of several other reports. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of TriCo Bancshares from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 28th. Zacks Research cut shares of TriCo Bancshares from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 26th. Raymond James Financial reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $46.00 price objective (up from $45.00) on shares of TriCo Bancshares in a report on Friday. DA Davidson raised their price target on shares of TriCo Bancshares from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 25th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of TriCo Bancshares in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.80.

TriCo Bancshares Stock Performance

NASDAQ TCBK opened at $43.26 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The company has a market capitalization of $1.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.15 and a beta of 0.63. TriCo Bancshares has a 12-month low of $35.20 and a 12-month high of $51.06. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $44.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $41.68.

TriCo Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 23rd. The financial services provider reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $18.01 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $107.08 million. TriCo Bancshares had a net margin of 21.87% and a return on equity of 9.37%. Analysts anticipate that TriCo Bancshares will post 3.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TCBK. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of TriCo Bancshares by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,839,668 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $73,532,000 after buying an additional 27,348 shares during the period. Barnes Wealth Management Group Inc bought a new position in TriCo Bancshares during the 1st quarter valued at about $303,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its stake in TriCo Bancshares by 64.3% during the 1st quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 47,642 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,904,000 after acquiring an additional 18,646 shares during the period. KBC Group NV bought a new position in shares of TriCo Bancshares in the 1st quarter worth approximately $61,000. Finally, MQS Management LLC bought a new position in shares of TriCo Bancshares in the 1st quarter worth approximately $542,000. 59.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About TriCo Bancshares

TriCo Bancshares operates as a bank holding company for Tri Counties Bank that provides commercial banking services to individual and corporate customers. The company accepts demand, savings, and time deposits. It also provides small business loans; real estate mortgage loans, such as residential and commercial loans; consumer loans; mortgage, auto, other vehicle, and personal loans; commercial loans, including agricultural loans; and real estate construction loans.

