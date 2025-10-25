True Vision MN LLC Has $496,000 Position in Amazon.com, Inc. $AMZN

True Vision MN LLC lifted its stake in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 3.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,263 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the period. True Vision MN LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $496,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of AMZN. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC lifted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 542,733.6% during the 2nd quarter. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC now owns 132,641,388 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $29,100,194,000 after acquiring an additional 132,616,953 shares during the period. Nuveen LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the 1st quarter valued at $11,674,091,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 21.3% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 57,908,424 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $11,017,657,000 after acquiring an additional 10,176,835 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 832,274,556 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $158,348,557,000 after acquiring an additional 8,913,959 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi lifted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 15.1% during the 1st quarter. Amundi now owns 55,337,037 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $9,884,098,000 after acquiring an additional 7,267,277 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on AMZN shares. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $265.00 to $272.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 1st. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 1st. Wedbush upped their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $250.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. BNP Paribas Exane upgraded shares of Amazon.com from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $254.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, June 27th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a $235.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, forty-seven have assigned a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Amazon.com presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $268.69.

NASDAQ AMZN opened at $224.21 on Friday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1 year low of $161.38 and a 1 year high of $242.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The firm has a market cap of $2.39 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.18, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $225.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $213.97.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The e-commerce giant reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.37. Amazon.com had a net margin of 10.54% and a return on equity of 23.84%. The firm had revenue of $167.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $161.80 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.26 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Amazon.com has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 6.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Brian T. Olsavsky sold 17,750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.74, for a total transaction of $3,953,635.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 49,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,914,260. This represents a 26.59% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP David Zapolsky sold 13,570 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.76, for a total transaction of $3,022,853.20. Following the transaction, the senior vice president owned 44,110 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,825,943.60. The trade was a 23.53% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 97,911 shares of company stock valued at $21,765,202 in the last 90 days. 9.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

