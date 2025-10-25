Trueblood Wealth Management LLC Increases Stock Position in Amazon.com, Inc. $AMZN

Trueblood Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,215 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com comprises approximately 0.8% of Trueblood Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Trueblood Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $2,022,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Carderock Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Amazon.com in the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Cooksen Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Inlight Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Amazon.com by 81.9% during the 2nd quarter. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 211 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capitol Family Office Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the 1st quarter valued at about $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com Price Performance

Shares of AMZN stock opened at $224.21 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The company has a market capitalization of $2.39 trillion, a P/E ratio of 34.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.28. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $225.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $213.97. Amazon.com, Inc. has a one year low of $161.38 and a one year high of $242.52.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Amazon.com ( NASDAQ:AMZN Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The e-commerce giant reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.37. The business had revenue of $167.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $161.80 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 10.54% and a return on equity of 23.84%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.26 EPS. Amazon.com has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 6.31 EPS for the current year.

In other Amazon.com news, CEO Matthew S. Garman sold 17,785 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.57, for a total value of $3,940,622.45. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 3,138 shares in the company, valued at $695,286.66. This represents a 85.00% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 6,835 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.62, for a total transaction of $1,514,772.70. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 520,507 shares in the company, valued at approximately $115,354,761.34. This represents a 1.30% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 97,911 shares of company stock worth $21,765,202. 9.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on AMZN. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Amazon.com from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 27th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Amazon.com from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $245.00 to $280.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 24th. Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Citizens Jmp began coverage on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Thursday, July 10th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Mizuho set a $300.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, forty-seven have issued a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Amazon.com has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $268.69.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Amazon.com

About Amazon.com

(Free Report)

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMZN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.