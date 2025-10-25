Ultrapar Participacoes S.A. $UGP Shares Bought by Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC

Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Ultrapar Participacoes S.A. (NYSE:UGP – Free Report) by 115.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 77,467 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 41,528 shares during the period. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC’s holdings in Ultrapar Participacoes were worth $254,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of UGP. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in shares of Ultrapar Participacoes by 92.9% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 17,413 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 8,388 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Ultrapar Participacoes by 61.3% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 52,395 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $161,000 after acquiring an additional 19,918 shares during the period. PDS Planning Inc lifted its position in shares of Ultrapar Participacoes by 28.7% during the 1st quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 26,109 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 5,817 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ultrapar Participacoes during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $236,000. Finally, Ballentine Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ultrapar Participacoes during the 1st quarter worth approximately $45,000. 3.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

UGP has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Research upgraded Ultrapar Participacoes from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 29th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Ultrapar Participacoes from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 22nd. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Ultrapar Participacoes in a research report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Ultrapar Participacoes from $4.00 to $4.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 26th. Finally, Scotiabank upgraded Ultrapar Participacoes from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have given a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $4.50.

UGP stock opened at $3.88 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.61, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.82. Ultrapar Participacoes S.A. has a one year low of $2.53 and a one year high of $4.16. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $3.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.31.

The company also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 25th were paid a $0.0555 dividend. This represents a yield of 360.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 25th. Ultrapar Participacoes’s payout ratio is presently 22.22%.

Ultrapar Participações SA, through its subsidiaries, operates in the energy and infrastructure business in Brazil. The company distributes liquefied petroleum gas to residential, commercial, and industrial consumers, in addition to renewable electricity and compressed natural gas. It also operates in the distribution and marketing of gasoline, ethanol, diesel, fuel oil, kerosene, natural gas for vehicles, and lubricants; and holds AmPm convenience stores and provides JetOil lubricant services.

