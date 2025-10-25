Unisys (NYSE:UIS) Cut to “Hold” at Wall Street Zen

Unisys (NYSE:UIS – Get Free Report) was downgraded by Wall Street Zen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Saturday.

Get Unisys alerts:

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Unisys in a research note on Friday. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of Unisys in a research note on Wednesday, September 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $6.00 price target on the stock. Maxim Group raised shares of Unisys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Unisys in a research note on Monday, September 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $4.00 target price on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Unisys presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.38.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on UIS

Unisys Stock Performance

UIS stock opened at $3.86 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $274.82 million, a PE ratio of -3.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.33. Unisys has a one year low of $3.51 and a one year high of $8.93. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $3.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.21.

Unisys (NYSE:UIS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 15th. The information technology services provider reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $446.70 million for the quarter. Unisys had a negative return on equity of 12.55% and a negative net margin of 4.16%. On average, research analysts predict that Unisys will post 0.61 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Unisys in the first quarter valued at $67,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Unisys by 2.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,287,403 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $33,449,000 after acquiring an additional 190,939 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Unisys by 62.7% in the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 171,885 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $789,000 after acquiring an additional 66,257 shares in the last quarter. Newport Trust Company LLC boosted its holdings in Unisys by 7.0% in the first quarter. Newport Trust Company LLC now owns 1,253,724 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $5,755,000 after acquiring an additional 81,913 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Whetstone Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Unisys in the first quarter valued at $2,836,000. 86.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Unisys Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Unisys Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an information technology solutions company in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Digital Workplace Solutions (DWS); Cloud, Applications & Infrastructure Solutions (CA&I); and Enterprise Computing Solutions.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Unisys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unisys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.