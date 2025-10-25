United Lithium (OTCMKTS:ULTHF) Stock Price Up 22.3% – Should You Buy?

Shares of United Lithium Corp. (OTCMKTS:ULTHF – Get Free Report) shot up 22.3% on Friday . The company traded as high as $0.24 and last traded at $0.24. 20,321 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 13% from the average session volume of 23,256 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.20.
United Lithium Trading Up 22.3%
The business has a fifty day moving average price of $0.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.10.
United Lithium Company Profile
United Lithium Corp. engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties. It holds a portfolio of lithium projects includes the Bergby Lithium Project located in Sweden; the Kietyönmäki Lithium property situated in Finland; the Liberty Lithium Project located in South Dakota, USA; the Patriot Lithium Project situated in Gunnison County, Colorado, USA; and the Freedom Lithium Project located in Fremont County, Wyoming, USA.
