Valley National Advisers Inc. Grows Position in NVIDIA Corporation $NVDA

Valley National Advisers Inc. grew its stake in shares of NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 4.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 34,197 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,359 shares during the quarter. NVIDIA makes up approximately 0.9% of Valley National Advisers Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Valley National Advisers Inc.’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $5,402,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in NVDA. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. boosted its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 169.3% during the first quarter. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. now owns 404 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares during the period. Barnes Dennig Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the first quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the second quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Campbell Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 5,900.0% during the first quarter. Campbell Capital Management Inc. now owns 600 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 590 shares during the period. Finally, Luken Investment Analytics LLC boosted its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 107.0% during the first quarter. Luken Investment Analytics LLC now owns 621 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 321 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.27% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at NVIDIA

In other NVIDIA news, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.91, for a total transaction of $13,493,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 69,958,203 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,586,180,301.73. This trade represents a 0.11% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Colette Kress sold 27,640 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.42, for a total transaction of $5,014,448.80. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 2,855,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $518,092,342.04. This represents a 0.96% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 3,801,577 shares of company stock valued at $678,643,875. 4.17% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Daiwa Capital Markets upped their target price on NVIDIA from $165.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 17th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on NVIDIA from $206.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 28th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on NVIDIA from $202.00 to $212.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 25th. TD Cowen upped their target price on NVIDIA from $140.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on NVIDIA from $185.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 11th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, forty have given a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $222.23.

NVIDIA Price Performance

NVDA opened at $186.26 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.53 trillion, a PE ratio of 53.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 2.12. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $179.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $155.82. NVIDIA Corporation has a 1 year low of $86.62 and a 1 year high of $195.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 4.21 and a quick ratio of 3.60.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 27th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $46.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.65 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 52.41% and a return on equity of 101.74%. NVIDIA’s revenue for the quarter was up 55.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.68 EPS. NVIDIA has set its Q3 2026 guidance at EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that NVIDIA Corporation will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NVIDIA Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 11th were paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.0%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 11th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 1.14%.

About NVIDIA

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

