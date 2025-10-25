Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLYPP) Trading Up 0% – Here’s Why

Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLYPP – Get Free Report)’s share price shot up 0% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $25.48 and last traded at $25.37. 6,174 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 33% from the average session volume of 9,214 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.36.

Valley National Bancorp Stock Up 0.0%

The company has a fifty day moving average of $25.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.99.

Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLYPP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $353.54 million during the quarter.

Valley National Bancorp Cuts Dividend

Valley National Bancorp Company Profile

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.5127 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 15th. This represents a $2.05 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.1%.

Valley National Bancorp operates as the holding company for Valley National Bank that provides various commercial, private banking, retail, insurance, and wealth management financial services products. It operates through Consumer Banking, Commercial Banking, and Treasury and Corporate other segments.

