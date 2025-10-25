Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLYPP) Trading Up 0% – Here’s Why

Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLYPP – Get Free Report)’s share price shot up 0% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $25.48 and last traded at $25.37. 6,174 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 33% from the average session volume of 9,214 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.36.
Valley National Bancorp Stock Up 0.0%
The company has a fifty day moving average of $25.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.99.
Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLYPP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $353.54 million during the quarter.
Valley National Bancorp Cuts Dividend
Valley National Bancorp Company Profile
Valley National Bancorp operates as the holding company for Valley National Bank that provides various commercial, private banking, retail, insurance, and wealth management financial services products. It operates through Consumer Banking, Commercial Banking, and Treasury and Corporate other segments.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Valley National Bancorp
- What is a Death Cross in Stocks?
- Rayonier-PotlatchDeltic Merger Signals Industry Upside
- Consumer Staples Stocks, Explained
- Hims & Hers Short Interest Nears All-Time High, Buy The Dip?
- What is diluted earnings per share (Diluted EPS)?
- This Defense Stock Has a $57B Backlog and New AI Tailwinds
Receive News & Ratings for Valley National Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valley National Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.