Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC Acquires 21,445 Shares of NexGen Energy $NXE

Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC raised its holdings in NexGen Energy (NYSE:NXE – Free Report) by 139.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 36,833 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 21,445 shares during the period. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC’s holdings in NexGen Energy were worth $256,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Verde Servicos Internacionais S.A. bought a new stake in NexGen Energy in the second quarter valued at approximately $868,000. Rye Brook Capital LLC raised its stake in NexGen Energy by 6.3% in the second quarter. Rye Brook Capital LLC now owns 767,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,329,000 after buying an additional 45,300 shares during the period. Sava Infond d.o.o. raised its stake in NexGen Energy by 14.3% in the second quarter. Sava Infond d.o.o. now owns 16,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Ausbil Investment Management Ltd raised its stake in NexGen Energy by 72.6% in the second quarter. Ausbil Investment Management Ltd now owns 107,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $743,000 after buying an additional 45,000 shares during the period. Finally, Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda raised its stake in NexGen Energy by 54.8% in the second quarter. Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda now owns 1,608,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,165,000 after buying an additional 569,754 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 42.43% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on NXE. Zacks Research upgraded NexGen Energy from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 13th. TD Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of NexGen Energy in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Raymond James Financial reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of NexGen Energy in a research report on Friday, October 10th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d)” rating on shares of NexGen Energy in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have issued a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy”.

Shares of NXE stock opened at $8.74 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $8.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.87. The company has a market cap of $5.31 billion, a PE ratio of -34.94 and a beta of 1.44. NexGen Energy has a fifty-two week low of $3.91 and a fifty-two week high of $9.80.

NexGen Energy (NYSE:NXE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.08). On average, equities analysts predict that NexGen Energy will post -0.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NexGen Energy Ltd., an exploration and development stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation and development of uranium properties in Canada. It holds a 100% interest in the Rook I project that consists of 32 contiguous mineral claims totaling an area of 35,065 hectares located in the southwestern Athabasca Basin of Saskatchewan.

