Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC Acquires New Position in Akero Therapeutics, Inc. $AKRO

Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Akero Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKRO – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 4,654 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $248,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. GF Fund Management CO. LTD. increased its position in shares of Akero Therapeutics by 21.9% during the first quarter. GF Fund Management CO. LTD. now owns 1,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 321 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Akero Therapeutics by 14.5% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 2,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after buying an additional 338 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Akero Therapeutics by 30.8% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 390 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank increased its position in shares of Akero Therapeutics by 19.0% during the first quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 2,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after buying an additional 410 shares during the period. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its position in shares of Akero Therapeutics by 9.7% during the first quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 8,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $343,000 after buying an additional 761 shares during the period.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on AKRO shares. TD Cowen cut Akero Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 10th. Zacks Research lowered Akero Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 10th. Wall Street Zen lowered Akero Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, October 11th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Akero Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $75.00 to $56.00 in a report on Thursday, October 9th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered Akero Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $73.00 to $54.00 in a report on Thursday, October 9th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Akero Therapeutics has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $73.38.

Shares of AKRO opened at $53.77 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.30 billion, a P/E ratio of -26.89 and a beta of -0.29. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $47.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $47.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 12.66 and a quick ratio of 12.66. Akero Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $21.34 and a 1 year high of $58.40.

Akero Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKRO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.86) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.97) by $0.11. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.81) earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Akero Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Akero Therapeutics news, CFO William Richard White sold 659 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.02, for a total value of $28,350.18. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 57,752 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,484,491.04. This represents a 1.13% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Catriona Yale sold 659 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.02, for a total value of $28,350.18. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 90,829 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,907,463.58. This represents a 0.72% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 169,253 shares of company stock valued at $8,072,314 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 7.07% of the company’s stock.

Akero Therapeutics, Inc, together with its subsidiary, engages in the development of treatments for patients with serious metabolic diseases in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is efruxifermin (EFX), which is in Phase 3 clinical trials that protects against cellular stress and regulates the metabolism of lipids, carbohydrates, and proteins throughout the body for the treatment of biopsy-confirmed metabolic dysfunction-associated steatohepatitis (MASH) patients.

