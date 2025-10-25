Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC Boosts Holdings in Standex International Corporation $SXI

Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC lifted its stake in Standex International Corporation (NYSE:SXI – Free Report) by 9.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,719 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC’s holdings in Standex International were worth $269,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Whittier Trust Co. raised its position in shares of Standex International by 46.3% in the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 218 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in Standex International by 173.5% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 309 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC increased its holdings in Standex International by 29.9% in the 1st quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 330 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Standex International by 74.5% in the 1st quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 890 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $143,000 after buying an additional 380 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in Standex International in the 1st quarter worth about $144,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.35% of the company’s stock.

SXI stock opened at $244.68 on Friday. Standex International Corporation has a twelve month low of $128.85 and a twelve month high of $246.12. The company has a quick ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 2.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The stock has a market cap of $2.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.73, a PEG ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.15. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $213.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $177.11.

Standex International ( NYSE:SXI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The industrial products company reported $2.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.10 by $0.18. Standex International had a return on equity of 13.92% and a net margin of 7.06%.The firm had revenue of $222.05 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $214.44 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.76 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Standex International Corporation will post 7.9 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 7th will be given a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 7th. This is an increase from Standex International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. Standex International’s payout ratio is presently 27.59%.

In other news, CEO David A. Dunbar sold 18,000 shares of Standex International stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.00, for a total transaction of $4,230,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 103,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,433,655. The trade was a 14.76% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Thomas J. Hansen sold 2,992 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.60, for a total value of $606,179.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 8,439 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,709,741.40. This represents a 26.17% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 47,992 shares of company stock worth $10,401,179. Insiders own 2.52% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on SXI shares. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Standex International in a report on Friday. Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $205.00 price objective (up from $175.00) on shares of Standex International in a report on Monday, August 4th. Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $220.00 price objective on shares of Standex International in a report on Tuesday, July 29th. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on Standex International from $200.00 to $219.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 4th. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded Standex International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $223.50.

Standex International Corporation, together with subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of various products and services for commercial and industrial markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through five segments: Electronics, Engraving, Scientific, Engineering Technologies, and Specialty Solutions.

