Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC Boosts Stock Position in 10x Genomics $TXG

Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC grew its stake in shares of 10x Genomics (NASDAQ:TXG – Free Report) by 81.3% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 22,141 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,928 shares during the period. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC’s holdings in 10x Genomics were worth $256,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Get 10x Genomics alerts:

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TXG. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC lifted its position in shares of 10x Genomics by 235.6% during the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 7,103,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,016,000 after acquiring an additional 4,987,195 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of 10x Genomics by 434.5% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 5,377,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,946,000 after purchasing an additional 4,371,327 shares during the period. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of 10x Genomics by 3,619.6% in the first quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 1,166,723 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,185,000 after purchasing an additional 1,135,356 shares during the period. Iron Triangle Partners LP bought a new position in shares of 10x Genomics in the first quarter worth $8,730,000. Finally, ARK Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of 10x Genomics by 7.5% in the first quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 12,845,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,143,000 after purchasing an additional 901,656 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.68% of the company’s stock.

10x Genomics Stock Up 3.1%

TXG opened at $13.77 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.71 billion, a PE ratio of -19.67 and a beta of 2.05. 10x Genomics has a 52 week low of $6.78 and a 52 week high of $18.21. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.33.

Insider Buying and Selling at 10x Genomics

10x Genomics ( NASDAQ:TXG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.35) by $0.63. 10x Genomics had a negative net margin of 13.13% and a negative return on equity of 12.88%. The business had revenue of $172.91 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $139.36 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.32) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. 10x Genomics has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that 10x Genomics will post -1.43 earnings per share for the current year.

In other 10x Genomics news, CEO Serge Saxonov sold 9,348 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.79, for a total transaction of $128,908.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 945,892 shares in the company, valued at $13,043,850.68. This represents a 0.98% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Adam Taich sold 22,315 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.79, for a total transaction of $307,723.85. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 309,273 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,264,874.67. The trade was a 6.73% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 39,149 shares of company stock worth $539,865 over the last three months. Company insiders own 9.39% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of 10x Genomics from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 8th. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of 10x Genomics in a report on Thursday, September 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group set a $16.00 price target on shares of 10x Genomics in a report on Monday, August 11th. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $15.00 price target (up previously from $13.00) on shares of 10x Genomics in a report on Friday, August 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of 10x Genomics from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have issued a Buy rating, seven have assigned a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.65.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on 10x Genomics

10x Genomics Profile

(Free Report)

10x Genomics, Inc, a life science technology company, develops and sells instruments, consumables, and software for analyzing biological systems in the America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, China, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides chromium, chromium connect, and chromium controller instruments, microfluidic chips, slides, reagents, and other consumables products.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TXG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for 10x Genomics (NASDAQ:TXG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for 10x Genomics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 10x Genomics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.