Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC Buys 2,025 Shares of LGI Homes, Inc. $LGIH

Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of LGI Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ:LGIH – Free Report) by 55.6% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,669 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,025 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC’s holdings in LGI Homes were worth $292,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its position in LGI Homes by 213.5% during the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 10,234 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $680,000 after acquiring an additional 6,970 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC bought a new position in LGI Homes during the first quarter worth $2,144,000. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in LGI Homes by 10.2% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 71,789 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,772,000 after acquiring an additional 6,621 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in LGI Homes by 219.1% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 887 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 609 shares during the period. Finally, EntryPoint Capital LLC increased its position in LGI Homes by 47.3% during the first quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 4,490 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $298,000 after acquiring an additional 1,441 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.89% of the company’s stock.

LGI Homes Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ LGIH opened at $46.06 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 18.18, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $55.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $55.07. LGI Homes, Inc. has a one year low of $42.69 and a one year high of $114.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.95 and a beta of 1.77.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

LGI Homes ( NASDAQ:LGIH Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 5th. The financial services provider reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.15. LGI Homes had a return on equity of 8.00% and a net margin of 7.63%.The firm had revenue of $483.49 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $546.96 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.48 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that LGI Homes, Inc. will post 8.46 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on LGIH shares. Capital One Financial set a $60.00 target price on shares of LGI Homes in a research report on Thursday, October 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of LGI Homes from $47.00 to $48.50 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 14th. JMP Securities boosted their target price on shares of LGI Homes from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 27th. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $95.00 target price on shares of LGI Homes in a research report on Monday, October 6th. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of LGI Homes in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $72.13.

LGI Homes Profile

LGI Homes, Inc designs, constructs, and sells homes. It offers entry-level homes, such as attached and detached homes, and active adult homes under the LGI Homes brand name; and luxury series homes under the Terrata Homes brand name. The company also engages in the wholesale business, which include building and selling homes to large institutions looking to acquire single-family rental properties.

Further Reading

