Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC Buys New Position in Everus Construction Group, Inc. $ECG

Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Everus Construction Group, Inc. (NYSE:ECG – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 4,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $274,000.

Get Everus Construction Group alerts:

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Everus Construction Group by 40.7% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 347,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,891,000 after buying an additional 100,551 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in Everus Construction Group by 295.6% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 538 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new position in Everus Construction Group during the first quarter valued at about $716,000. Arizona State Retirement System bought a new position in Everus Construction Group during the first quarter valued at about $515,000. Finally, Bluefin Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Everus Construction Group during the first quarter valued at about $264,000.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Everus Construction Group from $88.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 9th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Everus Construction Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Zacks Research upgraded Everus Construction Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 14th. DA Davidson increased their price target on Everus Construction Group from $68.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 14th. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered Everus Construction Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, September 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have issued a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $90.67.

Everus Construction Group Trading Up 7.1%

Shares of NYSE ECG opened at $93.73 on Friday. Everus Construction Group, Inc. has a one year low of $31.38 and a one year high of $94.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.78 billion and a PE ratio of 28.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $81.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $66.28.

Everus Construction Group (NYSE:ECG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 12th. The company reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.42. Everus Construction Group had a return on equity of 35.83% and a net margin of 5.07%.The firm had revenue of $921.47 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $749.12 million. The firm’s revenue was up 31.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Everus Construction Group has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Everus Construction Group, Inc. will post 2.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Everus Construction Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

Everus Construction Group is providing a full spectrum of construction services through its electrical and mechanical and transmission and distribution specialty contracting services principally in United States. Its specialty contracting services are provided to utility, transportation, commercial, industrial, institutional, renewable and other customers.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ECG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Everus Construction Group, Inc. (NYSE:ECG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Everus Construction Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Everus Construction Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.