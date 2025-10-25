Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC Decreases Holdings in Enel Chile S.A. $ENIC

Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Enel Chile S.A. (NYSE:ENIC – Free Report) by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 77,754 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 5,953 shares during the period. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC’s holdings in Enel Chile were worth $282,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in Enel Chile by 318.6% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 9,365 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 7,128 shares in the last quarter. PDS Planning Inc purchased a new position in Enel Chile during the first quarter valued at $33,000. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new position in Enel Chile during the first quarter valued at $34,000. Johnson Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Enel Chile during the first quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC lifted its stake in shares of Enel Chile by 43.2% in the first quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 15,691 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 4,735 shares in the last quarter. 3.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on ENIC shares. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Enel Chile from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 2nd. Citigroup downgraded shares of Enel Chile from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 18th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Enel Chile in a research note on Friday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Enel Chile currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3.90.

Shares of ENIC stock opened at $3.88 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $3.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.56. Enel Chile S.A. has a 12 month low of $2.62 and a 12 month high of $4.05.

Enel Chile (NYSE:ENIC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.03). Enel Chile had a return on equity of 2.53% and a net margin of 3.50%.The firm had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.18 billion. As a group, equities analysts predict that Enel Chile S.A. will post 0.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Enel Chile SA, an electricity utility company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity in Chile. The company operates through Generation, and Distribution and Networks Segments. It generates electricity through various sources, such as hydroelectric, thermal, wind, solar, and geothermal power plants.

