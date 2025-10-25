Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC Grows Position in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. $AMPH

Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMPH – Free Report) by 62.5% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 12,624 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,855 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC’s holdings in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals were worth $290,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of AMPH. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 238.5% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 868,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,179,000 after buying an additional 611,995 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 20.2% during the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 2,212,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,130,000 after buying an additional 371,856 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP grew its holdings in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 2,684.3% during the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 247,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,185,000 after buying an additional 238,956 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional grew its holdings in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 220.5% during the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 263,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,045,000 after buying an additional 181,136 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Epoch Investment Partners Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 14.5% during the first quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,261,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,565,000 after buying an additional 160,034 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.09% of the company’s stock.

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 0.8%

NASDAQ AMPH opened at $24.52 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $27.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.21. Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $20.39 and a 12 month high of $53.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 3.29 and a quick ratio of 2.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.18 and a beta of 0.75.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on AMPH shares. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 26th. Zacks Research raised shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 16th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 8th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $36.00 price objective on shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have issued a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.60.

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals Profile

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a bio-pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells generic and proprietary injectable, inhalation, and intranasal products in the United States, China, and France. It offers BAQSIMI, a nasal spray for the treatment of severe hypoglycemia; Primatene Mist, an over-the-counter epinephrine inhalation product for the temporary relief of mild symptoms of intermittent asthma; Enoxaparin, to prevent and treat deep vein thrombosis; REXTOVY and Naloxone for opioid overdose; Glucagon for injection emergency kit; and Cortrosyn, for use as a diagnostic agent in the screening of patients with adrenocortical insufficiency.

