Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC Grows Position in Euronet Worldwide, Inc. $EEFT

Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC raised its position in Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT – Free Report) by 8.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,527 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC’s holdings in Euronet Worldwide were worth $256,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Euronet Worldwide by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,171,426 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $125,167,000 after buying an additional 75,126 shares during the period. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Euronet Worldwide by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 1,069,549 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $114,281,000 after buying an additional 31,778 shares during the period. Reinhart Partners LLC. raised its holdings in shares of Euronet Worldwide by 21.6% during the 2nd quarter. Reinhart Partners LLC. now owns 897,910 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $91,032,000 after buying an additional 159,527 shares during the period. Voss Capital LP raised its holdings in shares of Euronet Worldwide by 30.9% during the 1st quarter. Voss Capital LP now owns 824,589 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $88,107,000 after buying an additional 194,589 shares during the period. Finally, New South Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Euronet Worldwide by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. New South Capital Management Inc. now owns 647,810 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $69,218,000 after buying an additional 36,267 shares during the period. 91.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Wall Street Zen downgraded Euronet Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, October 18th. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on Euronet Worldwide from $134.00 to $133.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 17th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price objective on Euronet Worldwide from $100.00 to $95.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Euronet Worldwide in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price objective on shares of Euronet Worldwide in a report on Friday, September 12th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $117.60.

Shares of NASDAQ EEFT opened at $82.27 on Friday. Euronet Worldwide, Inc. has a twelve month low of $82.17 and a twelve month high of $114.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The company has a market capitalization of $3.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.21. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $89.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $97.92.

Euronet Worldwide (NASDAQ:EEFT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 23rd. The business services provider reported $3.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.58 by $0.04. Euronet Worldwide had a return on equity of 27.63% and a net margin of 7.27%.The business had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.03 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. Euronet Worldwide has set its FY 2025 guidance at 9.640-9.990 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Euronet Worldwide, Inc. will post 9.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Euronet Worldwide, Inc provides payment and transaction processing and distribution solutions to financial institutions, retailers, service providers, and individual consumers worldwide. It operates through three segments: Electronic Fund Transfer Processing, epay, and Money Transfer. The Electronic Fund Transfer Processing segment provides electronic payment solutions, including automated teller machine (ATM) cash withdrawal and deposit services, ATM network participation, outsourced ATM and point-of-sale (POS) management solutions, credit and debit and prepaid card outsourcing, card issuing, and merchant acquiring services.

