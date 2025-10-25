Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC Grows Stake in Colliers International Group Inc. $CIGI

Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC grew its position in Colliers International Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CIGI – Free Report) (TSE:CIGI) by 23.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,090 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 397 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC’s holdings in Colliers International Group were worth $273,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Colliers International Group by 1.4% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,815,470 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $462,816,000 after buying an additional 52,414 shares during the last quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP raised its position in shares of Colliers International Group by 12.4% during the 1st quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP now owns 2,972,757 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $360,595,000 after purchasing an additional 328,430 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Colliers International Group by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,905,172 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $230,558,000 after purchasing an additional 38,379 shares during the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Colliers International Group by 56.6% during the 1st quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 965,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $117,140,000 after purchasing an additional 349,046 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in shares of Colliers International Group by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 744,832 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $90,630,000 after purchasing an additional 43,550 shares during the last quarter. 80.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. JMP Securities began coverage on shares of Colliers International Group in a research note on Monday, July 21st. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Royal Bank Of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Colliers International Group from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Raymond James Financial increased their target price on shares of Colliers International Group from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 1st. CIBC raised their price objective on shares of Colliers International Group from $175.00 to $179.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Colliers International Group in a research report on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have assigned a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Colliers International Group currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $175.70.

Shares of CIGI opened at $166.05 on Friday. Colliers International Group Inc. has a twelve month low of $100.86 and a twelve month high of $171.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 75.48 and a beta of 1.44. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $161.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $140.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24.

Colliers International Group (NASDAQ:CIGI – Get Free Report) (TSE:CIGI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The financial services provider reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.29 billion. Colliers International Group had a net margin of 2.17% and a return on equity of 20.82%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.36 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Colliers International Group Inc. will post 6.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Colliers International Group Inc provides commercial real estate professional and investment management services to corporate and institutional clients in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers outsourcing and advisory services, such as engineering and project management, property management, valuation, and other services, as well as loan servicing for commercial real estate clients.

