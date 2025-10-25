Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC Grows Stock Position in The Wendy’s Company $WEN

Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC increased its holdings in The Wendy’s Company (NASDAQ:WEN – Free Report) by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,038 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after buying an additional 1,276 shares during the period. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC’s holdings in Wendy’s were worth $275,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in WEN. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd boosted its position in shares of Wendy’s by 7,180.9% in the 1st quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 3,422 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 3,375 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in shares of Wendy’s by 25.2% in the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 5,336 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 1,074 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in shares of Wendy’s by 91.0% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 4,266 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 2,033 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd boosted its position in shares of Wendy’s by 25.8% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 5,069 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 1,038 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Wendy’s by 356.9% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 7,246 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 5,660 shares in the last quarter. 85.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently commented on WEN shares. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $11.00 price objective (down from $14.00) on shares of Wendy’s in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Wendy’s in a research note on Monday, August 11th. Northcoast Research downgraded shares of Wendy’s from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $7.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, September 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Wendy’s from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 28th. Finally, TD Cowen cut their target price on shares of Wendy’s from $13.00 to $11.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have issued a Buy rating, fourteen have issued a Hold rating and four have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.63.

Wendy’s Trading Down 0.4%

NASDAQ WEN opened at $8.98 on Friday. The Wendy’s Company has a 12 month low of $8.55 and a 12 month high of $20.60. The company has a 50-day moving average of $9.61 and a 200-day moving average of $10.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.74, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.43. The company has a market cap of $1.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.38.

Wendy’s (NASDAQ:WEN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 8th. The restaurant operator reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.04. Wendy’s had a net margin of 8.63% and a return on equity of 103.07%. The company had revenue of $560.93 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $558.95 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.27 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Wendy’s has set its FY 2025 guidance at 0.820-0.89 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that The Wendy’s Company will post 0.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Wendy’s Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 2nd were given a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 2nd. Wendy’s’s dividend payout ratio is 58.33%.

About Wendy’s

(Free Report)

The Wendy’s Co engages in operating, developing, and franchising a system of quick-service restaurants. It operates through the following segments: Wendy’s U.S., Wendy’s International, and Global Real Estate and Development. The Wendy’s U.S. segment includes the operation and franchising of Wendy’s restaurants in the U.S.

Featured Articles

