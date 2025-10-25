Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC Has $243,000 Stock Position in Cenovus Energy Inc $CVE

Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Cenovus Energy Inc (NYSE:CVE – Free Report) (TSE:CVE) by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 17,879 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,580 shares during the period. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC’s holdings in Cenovus Energy were worth $243,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Cenovus Energy alerts:

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ridgewood Investments LLC acquired a new position in Cenovus Energy during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Cromwell Holdings LLC raised its position in Cenovus Energy by 1,165.1% during the first quarter. Cromwell Holdings LLC now owns 3,049 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 2,808 shares in the last quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in Cenovus Energy during the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB raised its position in Cenovus Energy by 190.1% during the second quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 5,988 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 3,924 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Cenovus Energy by 10.0% during the first quarter. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $153,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. 51.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. National Bankshares restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Cenovus Energy in a research report on Wednesday, September 10th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Cenovus Energy in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Cenovus Energy in a report on Monday, August 25th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Cenovus Energy in a report on Tuesday, September 2nd. Finally, National Bank Financial upgraded shares of Cenovus Energy from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have assigned a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.33.

Cenovus Energy Stock Performance

NYSE CVE opened at $17.09 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $30.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.92 and a beta of 0.92. Cenovus Energy Inc has a twelve month low of $10.23 and a twelve month high of $18.60. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Cenovus Energy (NYSE:CVE – Get Free Report) (TSE:CVE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The oil and gas company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $10.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.64 billion. Cenovus Energy had a return on equity of 9.06% and a net margin of 5.18%.Cenovus Energy’s quarterly revenue was down 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.62 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Cenovus Energy Inc will post 1.49 EPS for the current year.

Cenovus Energy Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 29th. Investors of record on Monday, September 15th were issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.7%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 15th. Cenovus Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 57.43%.

About Cenovus Energy

(Free Report)

Cenovus Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, refines, transports, and markets crude oil, natural gas, and refined petroleum products in Canada and internationally. The company operates through Oil Sands, Conventional, Offshore, Canadian Refining, and U.S. Refining segments.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cenovus Energy Inc (NYSE:CVE – Free Report) (TSE:CVE).

Receive News & Ratings for Cenovus Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cenovus Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.