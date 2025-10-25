Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC Has $246,000 Stake in America Movil, S.A.B. de C.V. Unsponsored ADR $AMX

Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC decreased its holdings in America Movil, S.A.B. de C.V. Unsponsored ADR (NYSE:AMX – Free Report) by 9.4% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 13,700 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 1,429 shares during the period. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC’s holdings in America Movil were worth $246,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of AMX. Brighton Jones LLC acquired a new stake in America Movil in the 4th quarter worth about $154,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in America Movil by 41.4% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 21,376 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $304,000 after buying an additional 6,263 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in America Movil by 109.2% in the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 26,901 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $383,000 after buying an additional 14,044 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in America Movil by 38.4% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 14,978 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $213,000 after buying an additional 4,154 shares during the period. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its holdings in America Movil by 93.0% in the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 1,585,100 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $22,540,000 after buying an additional 764,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of America Movil stock opened at $22.65 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $68.41 billion, a PE ratio of 18.42 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $20.64 and its 200 day moving average is $18.41. America Movil, S.A.B. de C.V. Unsponsored ADR has a 1 year low of $13.10 and a 1 year high of $22.88.

America Movil ( NYSE:AMX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 15th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $12.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $235.15 billion. America Movil had a net margin of 7.87% and a return on equity of 16.59%. Equities research analysts forecast that America Movil, S.A.B. de C.V. Unsponsored ADR will post 1.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a special dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.2811 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 7th. America Movil’s payout ratio is presently 64.23%.

Several equities analysts have commented on AMX shares. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of America Movil from $21.10 to $23.60 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 16th. Citigroup lowered shares of America Movil from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $20.00 to $22.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 10th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of America Movil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, July 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of America Movil from $21.00 to $23.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $24.30 target price on shares of America Movil and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have given a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.73.

América Móvil, SAB. de C.V. provides telecommunications services in Latin America and internationally. The company offers wireless and fixed voice services, including airtime, local, domestic, and international long-distance services; and network interconnection services. It provides data services, such as data centers, data administration, and hosting services to residential and corporate clients; value-added services, including Internet access, messaging and other wireless entertainment, and corporate services; data transmission, email services, instant messaging, content streaming, and interactive applications; and wireless security services, mobile payment solutions, machine-to-machine services, mobile banking, virtual private network services, and video calls and personal communications services.

