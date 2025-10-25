Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC Has $252,000 Holdings in Flagstar Financial, Inc. $FLG

Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC cut its holdings in Flagstar Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FLG – Free Report) by 29.2% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 23,798 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,797 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC’s holdings in Flagstar Financial were worth $252,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Get Flagstar Financial alerts:

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of FLG. UMB Bank n.a. acquired a new position in shares of Flagstar Financial in the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Flagstar Financial during the second quarter worth about $35,000. American National Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in Flagstar Financial during the second quarter worth about $41,000. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Flagstar Financial during the second quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Flagstar Financial during the first quarter worth about $45,000. 67.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Flagstar Financial Stock Up 4.9%

Shares of NYSE FLG opened at $12.13 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.69. The firm has a market cap of $5.04 billion, a PE ratio of -7.35 and a beta of 1.17. Flagstar Financial, Inc. has a 1 year low of $8.56 and a 1 year high of $13.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Flagstar Financial ( NYSE:FLG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $287.00 million during the quarter. Flagstar Financial had a negative net margin of 10.83% and a negative return on equity of 6.60%. On average, research analysts forecast that Flagstar Financial, Inc. will post -0.31 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on FLG. TD Cowen began coverage on shares of Flagstar Financial in a research note on Thursday, September 25th. They set a “hold” rating and a $14.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Flagstar Financial from $15.50 to $16.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Flagstar Financial from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 1st. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of Flagstar Financial in a report on Wednesday, September 10th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $14.00 target price on shares of Flagstar Financial and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, September 29th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have given a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Flagstar Financial presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.71.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Flagstar Financial

About Flagstar Financial

(Free Report)

Flagstar Financial, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Flagstar Bank, N.A. that provides banking products and services in the United States. The company’s deposit products include interest-bearing checking and money market, savings, non-interest-bearing, and retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FLG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Flagstar Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FLG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Flagstar Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flagstar Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.