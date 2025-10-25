Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC Has $256,000 Stock Position in Nokia Corporation $NOK

Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC raised its holdings in Nokia Corporation (NYSE:NOK – Free Report) by 15.2% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 49,384 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,507 shares during the period. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC’s holdings in Nokia were worth $256,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Nokia by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 12,550,274 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $66,140,000 after buying an additional 1,002,033 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Nokia in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $45,207,000. Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in Nokia by 129.4% in the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 8,572,860 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $45,179,000 after buying an additional 4,835,005 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in Nokia by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,903,825 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $20,573,000 after buying an additional 228,030 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Nokia by 41.0% in the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 3,707,857 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $19,540,000 after buying an additional 1,078,476 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.28% of the company’s stock.

Nokia stock opened at $6.30 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The company has a market capitalization of $33.87 billion, a PE ratio of 34.97 and a beta of 0.85. Nokia Corporation has a one year low of $3.91 and a one year high of $6.34. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.90.

Nokia ( NYSE:NOK Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 23rd. The technology company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $5.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.67 billion. Nokia had a return on equity of 8.31% and a net margin of 4.65%.Nokia’s revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.06 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Nokia Corporation will post 0.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on NOK shares. Northland Securities set a $7.50 price objective on Nokia in a report on Friday. Raymond James Financial reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Nokia in a report on Thursday. BNP Paribas raised Nokia from a “hold” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $5.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 3rd. Wall Street Zen raised Nokia from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday. Finally, BNP Paribas Exane raised Nokia from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $5.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 3rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Nokia has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $5.87.

Nokia Oyj provides mobile, fixed, and cloud network solutions worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Network Infrastructure, Mobile Networks, Cloud and Network Services, and Nokia Technologies. The company provides fixed networking solutions, such as fiber and copper-based access infrastructure, in-home Wi-Fi solutions, and cloud and virtualization services; IP networking solutions, including IP access, aggregation, and edge and core routing for residential, mobile, enterprise and cloud applications; optical networks solutions that provides optical transport networks for metro, regional, and long-haul applications, and subsea applications; and submarine networks for undersea cable transmission.

