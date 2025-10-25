Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC Has $267,000 Stake in Zeta Global Holdings Corp. $ZETA

Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Zeta Global Holdings Corp. (NYSE:ZETA – Free Report) by 69.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 17,227 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,049 shares during the period. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC’s holdings in Zeta Global were worth $267,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Zeta Global alerts:

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC increased its holdings in Zeta Global by 753.3% during the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 6,306,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,513,000 after purchasing an additional 5,567,201 shares in the last quarter. Yong Rong HK Asset Management Ltd acquired a new stake in Zeta Global during the 1st quarter valued at $38,748,000. Bwcp LP increased its holdings in Zeta Global by 101.8% during the 1st quarter. Bwcp LP now owns 2,614,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,457,000 after purchasing an additional 1,319,273 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen LLC acquired a new stake in Zeta Global during the 1st quarter valued at $28,152,000. Finally, Think Investments LP acquired a new stake in Zeta Global during the 1st quarter valued at $19,126,000. 87.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ZETA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on shares of Zeta Global from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 1st. Wall Street Zen raised Zeta Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, September 20th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Zeta Global in a report on Friday. Bank of America upped their price objective on Zeta Global from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 6th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of Zeta Global in a report on Thursday, October 9th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.67.

Zeta Global Price Performance

Shares of ZETA stock opened at $18.80 on Friday. Zeta Global Holdings Corp. has a 52-week low of $10.69 and a 52-week high of $38.20. The stock has a market cap of $4.47 billion, a PE ratio of -98.92 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 3.25 and a current ratio of 3.25. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $19.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.11.

Zeta Global Profile

(Free Report)

Zeta Global Holdings Corp. operates an omnichannel data-driven cloud platform that provides enterprises with consumer intelligence and marketing automation software in the United States and internationally. The company’s Zeta Marketing Platform analyzes billions of structured and unstructured data points to predict consumer intent by leveraging sophisticated machine learning algorithms and the industry’s opted-in data set for omnichannel marketing; and Consumer Data platform ingests, analyzes, and distills disparate data points to generate a single view of a consumer, encompassing identity, profile characteristics, behaviors, and purchase intent.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZETA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zeta Global Holdings Corp. (NYSE:ZETA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Zeta Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zeta Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.