Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC Has $269,000 Stake in Sapiens International Corporation N.V. $SPNS

Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC raised its position in Sapiens International Corporation N.V. (NASDAQ:SPNS – Free Report) by 9.7% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 9,211 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 816 shares during the period. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC’s holdings in Sapiens International were worth $269,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SPNS. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Sapiens International by 2,507.5% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 4,876 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $132,000 after acquiring an additional 4,689 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Sapiens International by 2,216.7% in the 1st quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 973 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 931 shares in the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Sapiens International in the 1st quarter valued at $2,248,000. Royce & Associates LP increased its stake in shares of Sapiens International by 25.9% in the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,174,043 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,805,000 after acquiring an additional 241,340 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ARK Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Sapiens International by 50.7% in the 1st quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 74,531 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,019,000 after acquiring an additional 25,081 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 30.73% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SPNS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Sapiens International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 18th. Needham & Company LLC lowered shares of Sapiens International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $35.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, August 13th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Sapiens International in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Sapiens International has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and an average target price of $31.33.

Sapiens International Price Performance

NASDAQ SPNS opened at $43.10 on Friday. Sapiens International Corporation N.V. has a 1 year low of $23.69 and a 1 year high of $43.18. The firm has a market cap of $2.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.33 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $42.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $33.65.

About Sapiens International

Sapiens International Corporation N.V. provides software solutions for the insurance industry in North America, the United Kingdom, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company provides various solutions for property and casualty commercial and personal lines, life and pensions, and reinsurance fields.

See Also

