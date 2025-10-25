Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC Has $290,000 Holdings in Enersys $ENS

Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Enersys (NYSE:ENS – Free Report) by 7.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,378 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 281 shares during the period. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC’s holdings in Enersys were worth $290,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Enersys by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 13,463 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,233,000 after buying an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Enersys by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 2,806 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $241,000 after buying an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Enersys by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 6,566 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $601,000 after buying an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Enersys by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,121 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $561,000 after buying an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Enersys by 15.8% during the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,559 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $134,000 after buying an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. 94.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:ENS opened at $121.50 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 3.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $109.80 and its 200-day moving average is $95.95. Enersys has a twelve month low of $76.57 and a twelve month high of $124.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.87, a PEG ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.09.

Enersys ( NYSE:ENS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 6th. The industrial products company reported $2.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.03. Enersys had a return on equity of 21.99% and a net margin of 9.60%.The business had revenue of $893.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $848.02 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.98 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Enersys will post 9.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 12th were paid a dividend of $0.2625 per share. This is a boost from Enersys’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 12th. This represents a $1.05 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.9%. Enersys’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 11.99%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on ENS shares. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Enersys in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 target price on shares of Enersys in a research report on Tuesday, August 5th. Wall Street Zen raised Enersys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, September 28th. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Enersys in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Enersys has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $118.33.

EnerSys engages in the provision of stored energy solutions for industrial applications worldwide. It operates in four segments: Energy Systems, Motive Power, Specialty, and New Ventures. The Energy Systems segment offers uninterruptible power systems (UPS) applications for computer and computer-controlled systems, as well as telecommunications systems; switchgear and electrical control systems used in industrial facilities and electric utilities, large-scale energy storage, and energy pipelines; integrated power solutions and services to broadband, telecom, data center, and renewable and industrial customers; and thermally managed cabinets and enclosures for electronic equipment and batteries.

