Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC Has $292,000 Stock Position in Plains GP Holdings, L.P. $PAGP

Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of Plains GP Holdings, L.P. (NYSE:PAGP – Free Report) by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,007 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 1,273 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC’s holdings in Plains GP were worth $292,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Plains GP alerts:

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Plains GP during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $51,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Plains GP by 233.1% during the 1st quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,995 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $128,000 after acquiring an additional 4,195 shares during the period. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Plains GP during the 1st quarter worth approximately $135,000. State of Wyoming boosted its stake in shares of Plains GP by 192.3% during the 1st quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 8,311 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $178,000 after acquiring an additional 5,468 shares during the period. Finally, Baker Avenue Asset Management LP bought a new position in shares of Plains GP during the 1st quarter worth approximately $203,000. 88.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently commented on PAGP. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Plains GP from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 26th. Wolfe Research reiterated a “peer perform” rating on shares of Plains GP in a research note on Friday, July 25th. Zacks Research downgraded Plains GP from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Plains GP from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 18th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on Plains GP from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has issued a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Plains GP has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.13.

Plains GP Price Performance

Shares of NYSE PAGP opened at $17.63 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.49 billion, a PE ratio of 33.26 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $18.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.65. Plains GP Holdings, L.P. has a fifty-two week low of $16.60 and a fifty-two week high of $22.31.

Plains GP Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 31st will be issued a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 31st. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.6%. Plains GP’s payout ratio is currently 220.29%.

About Plains GP

(Free Report)

Plains GP Holdings, L.P., through its subsidiary, Plains All American Pipeline, L.P., owns and operates midstream infrastructure systems in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Crude Oil and Natural Gas Liquids (NGLs). The company engages in the gathering and transporting crude oil and NGLs using pipelines, gathering systems, and trucks.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PAGP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Plains GP Holdings, L.P. (NYSE:PAGP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Plains GP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Plains GP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.