Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC Has $308,000 Stock Position in indie Semiconductor, Inc. $INDI

Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC boosted its stake in indie Semiconductor, Inc. (NASDAQ:INDI – Free Report) by 448.3% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 86,461 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 70,691 shares during the period. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC’s holdings in indie Semiconductor were worth $308,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Callan Family Office LLC acquired a new position in indie Semiconductor in the 2nd quarter valued at about $98,000. Abel Hall LLC acquired a new position in indie Semiconductor in the 2nd quarter valued at about $41,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in indie Semiconductor by 145.7% in the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 11,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 6,794 shares during the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC acquired a new position in indie Semiconductor in the 2nd quarter valued at about $69,000. Finally, Moody National Bank Trust Division grew its stake in indie Semiconductor by 24.2% in the 2nd quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 896,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,191,000 after buying an additional 174,498 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.73% of the company’s stock.

indie Semiconductor Stock Performance

NASDAQ INDI opened at $5.61 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 4.34, a quick ratio of 3.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.68 and a beta of 2.33. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.57. indie Semiconductor, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.53 and a 1 year high of $6.05.

Insider Activity at indie Semiconductor

indie Semiconductor ( NASDAQ:INDI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.08). The business had revenue of $51.63 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.40 million. indie Semiconductor had a negative net margin of 71.98% and a negative return on equity of 28.43%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.09) EPS. indie Semiconductor has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that indie Semiconductor, Inc. will post -0.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Michael Wittmann sold 59,375 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.29, for a total value of $254,718.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer owned 94,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $403,281.45. This represents a 38.71% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, President Ichiro Aoki sold 8,877 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.22, for a total transaction of $37,460.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the president directly owned 82,634 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $348,715.48. The trade was a 9.70% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 697,936 shares of company stock valued at $3,207,331 in the last quarter. Insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently commented on INDI. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of indie Semiconductor in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 price objective on shares of indie Semiconductor in a report on Wednesday, October 15th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised shares of indie Semiconductor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, September 13th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $6.25.

indie Semiconductor Profile

indie Semiconductor, Inc provides automotive semiconductors and software solutions for advanced driver assistance systems, autonomous vehicle, in-cabin, connected car, and electrification applications in the United States, South America, rest of North America, Greater China, South Korea, rest of the Asia Pacific, and Europe.

