Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC Increases Holdings in West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. $WFG

Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. (NYSE:WFG – Free Report) by 27.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,674 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 800 shares during the period. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC’s holdings in West Fraser Timber were worth $269,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of WFG. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in shares of West Fraser Timber by 202.1% in the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 395,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,399,000 after purchasing an additional 264,322 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of West Fraser Timber by 10.8% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,394,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $184,242,000 after purchasing an additional 232,558 shares during the period. Genus Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of West Fraser Timber by 202.9% in the 1st quarter. Genus Capital Management Inc. now owns 84,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,480,000 after purchasing an additional 166,386 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of West Fraser Timber by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,425,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,647,000 after purchasing an additional 68,016 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen LLC acquired a new stake in shares of West Fraser Timber in the 1st quarter valued at about $5,104,000. 40.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on WFG. Royal Bank Of Canada decreased their target price on West Fraser Timber from $92.00 to $91.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 20th. Wall Street Zen downgraded West Fraser Timber from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, July 18th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d)” rating on shares of West Fraser Timber in a research note on Friday. Raymond James Financial reduced their price objective on West Fraser Timber from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 15th. Finally, TD Securities reduced their price objective on West Fraser Timber from $90.00 to $88.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $87.25.

Shares of WFG stock opened at $65.75 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $5.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.63 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a current ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $70.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $72.90. West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. has a 12-month low of $63.73 and a 12-month high of $100.33.

West Fraser Timber (NYSE:WFG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 22nd. The company reported ($2.63) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.72) by ($0.91). West Fraser Timber had a negative net margin of 4.35% and a negative return on equity of 2.63%. The firm had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.38 billion. On average, equities analysts forecast that West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. will post 4.45 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 25th were paid a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 25th. West Fraser Timber’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -73.14%.

West Fraser Timber Co Ltd., a diversified wood products company, engages in manufacturing, selling, marketing, and distributing lumber, engineered wood products, pulp, newsprint, wood chips, and other residuals and renewable energy. It offers spruce-pine-fir, douglas fir-larch, hem-fir, and southern yellow pine lumber, treated wood products, medium density fiberboard panels and plywood, oriented strand board, and laminated veneer lumber wood products, as well as particleboards.

