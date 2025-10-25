Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC Increases Position in Ambev S.A. $ABEV

Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ambev S.A. (NYSE:ABEV – Free Report) by 23.8% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 113,292 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,791 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC’s holdings in Ambev were worth $273,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Get Ambev alerts:

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Abacus Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ambev in the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in Ambev by 468.4% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 10,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 9,063 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in Ambev during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ambev in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Ambev during the first quarter worth $28,000. 8.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ABEV. HSBC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Ambev in a report on Friday, August 1st. Zacks Research raised shares of Ambev from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 30th. Hsbc Global Res upgraded shares of Ambev to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 1st. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Ambev from $2.50 to $2.20 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 20th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Ambev in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Reduce” and a consensus target price of $2.35.

Ambev Trading Down 1.1%

Shares of NYSE ABEV opened at $2.19 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.43 billion, a PE ratio of 13.66, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.85. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $2.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.34. Ambev S.A. has a one year low of $1.76 and a one year high of $2.63.

Ambev (NYSE:ABEV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03. The company had revenue of $3.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.84 billion. Ambev had a return on equity of 15.39% and a net margin of 16.18%. As a group, analysts predict that Ambev S.A. will post 0.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ambev Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a — dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 11th were paid a $0.023 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 11th. This is a positive change from Ambev’s previous — dividend of $0.02. This represents a yield of 660.0%. Ambev’s payout ratio is currently 31.25%.

Ambev Profile

(Free Report)

Ambev SA, through its subsidiaries, engages in the production, distribution, and sale of beer, draft beer, carbonated soft drinks, malt and food, other alcoholic beverages, and non-alcoholic and non-carbonated products in Brazil, Central America and Caribbean, Latin America South, and Canada. It offers beer primarily under the Skol, Brahma, Antarctica, Brahva, Budweiser, Bud Light, Beck, Leffe, Hoegaarden, Balboa ICE, Balboa, Atlas Golden Light, Atlas, Bucanero, Cristal, Mayabe, Presidente, Presidente Light, Brahma Light, Bohemia, The One, Corona, Modelo Especial, Stella Artois, Quilmes Clásica, Paceña, Taquiña, Huari, Becker, Cusqueña, Michelob Ultra, Busch, Pilsen, Ouro Fino, Bud 66, Banks, Deputy, Patricia, Labatt Blue, Alexander Keith’s, and Kokanee brands.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABEV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ambev S.A. (NYSE:ABEV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Ambev Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ambev and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.