Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC Invests $243,000 in Dutch Bros Inc. $BROS

Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC bought a new position in Dutch Bros Inc. (NYSE:BROS – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 3,547 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $243,000.

Get Dutch Bros alerts:

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Wedmont Private Capital increased its holdings in Dutch Bros by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 5,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $363,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management increased its holdings in Dutch Bros by 21.2% during the 1st quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 1,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in Dutch Bros by 85.3% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 378 shares in the last quarter. CWC Advisors LLC. increased its holdings in Dutch Bros by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. CWC Advisors LLC. now owns 10,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $743,000 after purchasing an additional 396 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new stake in Dutch Bros during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. 85.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Dutch Bros Stock Down 0.3%

NYSE:BROS opened at $56.98 on Friday. Dutch Bros Inc. has a 12-month low of $32.68 and a 12-month high of $86.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 121.24, a P/E/G ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 2.55. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $59.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $63.12.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Dutch Bros ( NYSE:BROS Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $415.81 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $403.24 million. Dutch Bros had a return on equity of 8.86% and a net margin of 3.94%.The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.19 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Dutch Bros Inc. will post 0.57 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on BROS shares. CICC Research started coverage on Dutch Bros in a report on Monday, June 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $80.00 price target for the company. TD Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 price target on shares of Dutch Bros in a report on Tuesday, August 19th. UBS Group lifted their target price on Dutch Bros from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 28th. Bank of America lifted their target price on Dutch Bros from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. Finally, Melius Research raised Dutch Bros to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have assigned a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.82.

Get Our Latest Research Report on BROS

Insider Activity

In other Dutch Bros news, major shareholder Dm Individual Aggregator, Llc sold 482,750 shares of Dutch Bros stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.17, for a total transaction of $31,460,817.50. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 1,279,144 shares in the company, valued at approximately $83,361,814.48. The trade was a 27.40% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Chairman Travis Boersma sold 1,250,371 shares of Dutch Bros stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.17, for a total value of $81,486,678.07. Following the transaction, the chairman owned 1,279,144 shares in the company, valued at approximately $83,361,814.48. This represents a 49.43% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 3,161,101 shares of company stock worth $207,633,882. Corporate insiders own 42.40% of the company’s stock.

Dutch Bros Profile

(Free Report)

Dutch Bros Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates and franchises drive-thru shops in the United States. The company operates through Company-Operated Shops and Franchising and Other segments. It serves through company-operated shops and online channels under Dutch Bros; Dutch Bros Coffee; Dutch Bros Rebel; Dutch Bros; and Blue Rebel brands.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BROS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dutch Bros Inc. (NYSE:BROS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dutch Bros Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dutch Bros and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.