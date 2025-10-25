Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC Invests $262,000 in Etsy, Inc. $ETSY

Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 5,226 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $262,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Lmcg Investments LLC boosted its stake in Etsy by 56.0% during the second quarter. Lmcg Investments LLC now owns 66,119 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,317,000 after acquiring an additional 23,733 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in Etsy by 18.7% during the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,150 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in Etsy by 21.6% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 4,001 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $201,000 after acquiring an additional 712 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its stake in Etsy by 1.7% during the second quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 40,523 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,033,000 after acquiring an additional 667 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Optas LLC bought a new position in Etsy during the second quarter worth $206,000. 99.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Etsy from $54.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Etsy from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 20th. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price objective on shares of Etsy from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 17th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Etsy from $67.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Arete upgraded shares of Etsy from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $54.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, August 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have given a Buy rating, seventeen have issued a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.00.

Etsy stock opened at $73.79 on Friday. Etsy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $40.05 and a fifty-two week high of $76.51. The stock has a market cap of $7.31 billion, a PE ratio of 59.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.65 and a beta of 1.85. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $63.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $56.93.

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The specialty retailer reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.29). Etsy had a negative return on equity of 31.10% and a net margin of 5.78%.The firm had revenue of $672.66 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $645.16 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.41 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Etsy, Inc. will post 2.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Etsy news, Director Charles Andrew Ballard sold 2,400 shares of Etsy stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.42, for a total value of $149,808.00. Following the sale, the director owned 5,796 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $361,786.32. The trade was a 29.28% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Josh Silverman sold 21,666 shares of Etsy stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.19, for a total transaction of $1,520,736.54. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 62,674 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,399,088.06. This represents a 25.69% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 402,667 shares of company stock valued at $26,362,857. Company insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Etsy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates two-sided online marketplaces that connect buyers and sellers in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, Canada, Australia, and France. Its primary marketplace is Etsy.com that connects artisans and entrepreneurs with various consumers. The company also offers Reverb, a musical instrument marketplace; Depop, a fashion resale marketplace; and Elo7, a Brazil-based marketplace for handmade and unique items.

