Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC Lowers Position in Sirius XM Holdings Inc. $SIRI

Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI – Free Report) by 47.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,218 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,968 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC’s holdings in Sirius XM were worth $262,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Get Sirius XM alerts:

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SIRI. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators grew its holdings in shares of Sirius XM by 79.3% during the 1st quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 1,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 705 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Sirius XM by 36.7% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 493 shares during the period. Golden State Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sirius XM by 3,263.3% during the 1st quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,958 shares during the period. Richards Merrill & Peterson Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Sirius XM during the 1st quarter worth $52,000. Finally, State of Wyoming purchased a new position in shares of Sirius XM during the 1st quarter worth $62,000. 10.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SIRI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Sirius XM from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 16th. Zacks Research upgraded Sirius XM from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 15th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Sirius XM from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 1st. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of Sirius XM in a report on Tuesday, October 14th. Finally, Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and set a $28.00 target price on shares of Sirius XM in a report on Friday, August 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have assigned a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and four have assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Sirius XM currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.13.

Sirius XM Stock Performance

Shares of SIRI opened at $21.40 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.21 billion, a PE ratio of -3.17, a PEG ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 0.93. Sirius XM Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $18.69 and a 1 year high of $29.18.

Sirius XM (NASDAQ:SIRI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.79 by ($0.22). The business had revenue of $2.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.13 billion. Sirius XM had a positive return on equity of 3.73% and a negative net margin of 26.41%.Sirius XM’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.80 EPS. Sirius XM has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, analysts predict that Sirius XM Holdings Inc. will post 3.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sirius XM Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 5th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.0%. Sirius XM’s payout ratio is presently -16.00%.

Sirius XM Company Profile

(Free Report)

Sirius XM Holdings Inc operates as an audio entertainment company in North America. It operates in two segments, Sirius XM, and Pandora and Off-platform. The company’s Sirius XM segment provides music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic and weather channels, and other content, as well as podcast and infotainment services on subscription fee basis; and live, curated, and exclusive and on demand programming services through satellite radio systems and streamed through applications for mobile and home devices, and other consumer electronic equipment.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SIRI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Sirius XM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sirius XM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.