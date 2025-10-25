Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC Makes New $246,000 Investment in The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated $CAKE

Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC bought a new position in shares of The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated (NASDAQ:CAKE – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 3,925 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $246,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Cheesecake Factory by 2.2% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 274,877 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $13,376,000 after purchasing an additional 6,047 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in Cheesecake Factory during the first quarter worth about $5,559,000. Foundry Partners LLC bought a new position in Cheesecake Factory during the first quarter worth about $299,000. Informed Momentum Co LLC bought a new position in Cheesecake Factory during the first quarter worth about $3,023,000. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. boosted its position in Cheesecake Factory by 217.4% during the first quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 27,894 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,357,000 after purchasing an additional 19,105 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.48% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on CAKE shares. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Cheesecake Factory from $54.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 4th. Raymond James Financial restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $70.00 price objective (down from $73.00) on shares of Cheesecake Factory in a research report on Thursday, October 16th. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Cheesecake Factory in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley restated an “underweight” rating and issued a $50.00 price objective on shares of Cheesecake Factory in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Robert W. Baird set a $64.00 price objective on shares of Cheesecake Factory and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and four have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Cheesecake Factory has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.88.

CAKE stock opened at $56.15 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $57.16 and a 200-day moving average of $57.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated has a 12 month low of $41.68 and a 12 month high of $69.70.

Cheesecake Factory (NASDAQ:CAKE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The restaurant operator reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $955.83 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $945.82 million. Cheesecake Factory had a net margin of 4.33% and a return on equity of 45.92%. Cheesecake Factory’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.09 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated will post 3.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, President David M. Gordon sold 43,335 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.06, for a total value of $2,732,705.10. Following the sale, the president directly owned 24,532 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,546,987.92. This trade represents a 63.85% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Alexander L. Cappello sold 12,388 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.88, for a total transaction of $816,121.44. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 6,806 shares in the company, valued at $448,379.28. This represents a 64.54% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 8.40% of the company’s stock.

The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated operates and licenses restaurants in the United States and Canada. The company operates bakeries that produce cheesecakes and other baked products for its restaurants, international licensees, third-party bakery customers, external foodservice operators, retailers, and distributors.

