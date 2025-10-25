Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC Purchases 288 Shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. $ASO

Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASO – Free Report) by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,631 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 288 shares during the period. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC’s holdings in Academy Sports and Outdoors were worth $252,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ASO. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP lifted its holdings in Academy Sports and Outdoors by 101.5% during the 1st quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 411 shares during the last quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in Academy Sports and Outdoors by 45.6% during the 1st quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 1,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 362 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. bought a new position in Academy Sports and Outdoors during the 1st quarter valued at about $64,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Academy Sports and Outdoors by 25.6% during the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 293 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in Academy Sports and Outdoors by 280.0% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 1,221 shares during the last quarter.

ASO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Loop Capital set a $65.00 target price on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors in a research note on Monday, July 21st. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed a “positive” rating on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors in a research note on Wednesday, September 3rd. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 3rd. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Cowen reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors in a research note on Wednesday, September 3rd. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eleven have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $58.37.

Shares of NASDAQ:ASO opened at $47.70 on Friday. Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. has a one year low of $33.34 and a one year high of $61.25. The company has a 50 day moving average of $50.78 and a 200-day moving average of $47.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 0.33. The stock has a market cap of $3.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.93, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.28.

Academy Sports and Outdoors (NASDAQ:ASO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 2nd. The company reported $1.82 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.14 by ($0.32). Academy Sports and Outdoors had a return on equity of 18.47% and a net margin of 6.21%.The business had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.61 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.03 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Academy Sports and Outdoors has set its FY 2025 guidance at 5.600-6.30 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. will post 5.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 11th were issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 11th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.1%. Academy Sports and Outdoors’s payout ratio is currently 9.74%.

Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods and outdoor recreational retailer in the United States. The company outdoor division comprises camping products, such as coolers and drinkware, and camping accessories and equipment,; fishing products, including marine equipment and fishing rods, reels, and baits and equipment; and hunting products, which includes firearms, ammunition, archery and archery equipment, camouflage apparel, waders, shooting accessories, gun safes, optics, airguns, and hunting equipment.

