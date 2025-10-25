Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC Purchases 335 Shares of The Boston Beer Company, Inc. $SAM

Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC boosted its position in The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE:SAM – Free Report) by 28.1% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,526 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 335 shares during the period. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC’s holdings in Boston Beer were worth $291,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of SAM. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Boston Beer by 97.3% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 185,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,400,000 after purchasing an additional 91,667 shares in the last quarter. Armistice Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Boston Beer by 72.7% in the first quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 210,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,288,000 after purchasing an additional 88,624 shares in the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Boston Beer by 2,695.2% in the first quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 37,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,846,000 after purchasing an additional 35,711 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP lifted its holdings in shares of Boston Beer by 147.8% in the first quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 46,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,090,000 after purchasing an additional 27,698 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Boston Beer by 55.4% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 62,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,820,000 after purchasing an additional 22,129 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.13% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Boston Beer

In other Boston Beer news, VP Annette N. Fritsch sold 600 shares of Boston Beer stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.24, for a total transaction of $131,544.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president owned 9,715 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,129,916.60. The trade was a 5.82% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 26.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Boston Beer Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE SAM opened at $232.13 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.59 billion, a PE ratio of 27.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.83. The Boston Beer Company, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $185.34 and a fifty-two week high of $329.55. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $220.41 and a 200-day moving average of $220.73.

Boston Beer (NYSE:SAM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 23rd. The company reported $4.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.78 by $0.47. Boston Beer had a return on equity of 12.30% and a net margin of 4.38%.The business had revenue of $537.49 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $542.97 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.86 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. Boston Beer has set its FY 2025 guidance at 7.800-9.800 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that The Boston Beer Company, Inc. will post 9.29 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on Boston Beer from $275.00 to $250.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 25th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on Boston Beer from $230.00 to $225.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 30th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $230.00 price target on Boston Beer and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, July 28th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of Boston Beer in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on Boston Beer from $230.00 to $246.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have issued a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and a consensus target price of $250.65.

Boston Beer Profile

The Boston Beer Company, Inc produces and sells alcohol beverages primarily in the United States. The company's flagship beer is Samuel Adams Boston Lager. It offers various beers, hard ciders, flavored malt beverages, and hard seltzers under the Samuel Adams, Twisted Tea, Truly, Angry Orchard, Dogfish Head, Angel City, and Coney Island brand names.

