Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC Purchases Shares of 819 IES Holdings, Inc. $IESC

Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC purchased a new stake in IES Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:IESC – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 819 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $243,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fiera Capital Corp bought a new position in IES in the 1st quarter valued at $1,448,000. Hedeker Wealth LLC bought a new position in IES in the 1st quarter valued at $727,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in IES by 91.6% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,561 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,074,000 after purchasing an additional 6,006 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in IES by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 53,699 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,866,000 after purchasing an additional 966 shares during the period. Finally, Bridgewater Advisors Inc. bought a new position in IES in the 1st quarter valued at $552,000. 86.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

IESC has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wall Street Zen raised shares of IES from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, August 16th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of IES in a report on Tuesday, October 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Chairman Jeffrey L. Et Al Gendell sold 55,500 shares of IES stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $373.92, for a total value of $20,752,560.00. Following the transaction, the chairman owned 10,801,028 shares in the company, valued at $4,038,720,389.76. This trade represents a 0.51% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 145,837 shares of company stock valued at $53,984,109. 56.76% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

IES Stock Performance

NASDAQ IESC opened at $436.98 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.38 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a fifty day moving average of $372.71 and a 200-day moving average of $306.03. IES Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $146.51 and a 52-week high of $442.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 1.85.

IES (NASDAQ:IESC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, August 1st. The technology company reported $3.95 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.55 by $0.40. The company had revenue of $890.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $833.00 million. IES had a net margin of 8.15% and a return on equity of 37.23%.

IES Company Profile

IES Holdings, Inc engages in the design and installation of integrated electrical and technology systems, and provides infrastructure products and services in the United States. The Communications segment designs, installs, and maintains network infrastructure within data centers for co-location and managed hosting customers; corporate, educational, financial, hospitality, and healthcare buildings; e-commerce distribution centers; and high-tech manufacturing facilities.

