Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC Raises Holdings in Lineage, Inc. $LINE

Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC lifted its stake in Lineage, Inc. (NASDAQ:LINE – Free Report) by 24.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,684 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,134 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC’s holdings in Lineage were worth $247,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in Lineage by 132.3% in the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 648 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 369 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in Lineage by 170.4% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 730 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 460 shares during the period. Costello Asset Management INC acquired a new position in Lineage in the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. First Pacific Financial raised its holdings in Lineage by 16.8% in the 2nd quarter. First Pacific Financial now owns 3,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,000 after purchasing an additional 515 shares during the period. Finally, Aberdeen Group plc raised its holdings in Lineage by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Aberdeen Group plc now owns 16,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $971,000 after purchasing an additional 580 shares during the period.

Insider Activity at Lineage

In related news, insider Sudarsan V. Thattai purchased 3,563 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $42.45 per share, with a total value of $151,249.35. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider owned 7,983 shares in the company, valued at $338,878.35. This trade represents a 80.61% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Chairman Kevin Patrick Marchetti purchased 12,345 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 19th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $40.44 per share, with a total value of $499,231.80. Following the acquisition, the chairman owned 74,668 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,019,573.92. The trade was a 19.81% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders purchased 39,448 shares of company stock valued at $1,645,752. Insiders own 71.90% of the company’s stock.

Lineage Price Performance

Shares of Lineage stock opened at $40.68 on Friday. Lineage, Inc. has a 12 month low of $36.66 and a 12 month high of $78.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.31 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.58 and a beta of -0.23. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $44.05.

Lineage (NASDAQ:LINE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.06. Lineage had a negative return on equity of 5.76% and a negative net margin of 10.57%.The firm had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.33 billion. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Lineage, Inc. will post 2.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lineage Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 21st. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 30th were issued a $0.5275 dividend. This represents a $2.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 30th. Lineage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -75.63%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

LINE has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Bank of America reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and issued a $42.00 price target (down previously from $47.00) on shares of Lineage in a report on Monday, August 11th. KeyCorp reaffirmed a “sector weight” rating and issued a $84.00 price target on shares of Lineage in a report on Tuesday, July 1st. Barclays reduced their price target on Lineage from $51.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Research cut Lineage from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, September 29th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Lineage in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have given a Hold rating and six have issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Lineage currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.61.

Lineage Company Profile

Lineage, Inc is the world’s largest global temperature-controlled warehouse REIT with a network of over 480 strategically located facilities totaling over 84.1 million square feet and 3.0 billion cubic feet of capacity across countries in North America, Europe, and Asia-Pacific. Coupling end-to-end supply chain solutions and technology, Lineage partners with some of the world’s largest food and beverage producers, retailers, and distributors to help increase distribution efficiency, advance sustainability, minimize supply chain waste, and, most importantly, feed the world.

