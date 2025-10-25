Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 Value ETF $VONV

Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Value ETF (NASDAQ:VONV – Free Report) by 20.4% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 3,158 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 534 shares during the period. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $269,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Blair William & Co. IL increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Value ETF by 1.0% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 12,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,056,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the period. Principal Securities Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Value ETF by 6.6% in the first quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 2,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the period. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Value ETF by 5.5% in the first quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated now owns 3,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $263,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the period. Cozad Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Value ETF by 1.2% in the first quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,253,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the period. Finally, Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Value ETF by 7.6% in the first quarter. Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. now owns 2,723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the period.

Vanguard Russell 1000 Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VONV stock opened at $90.59 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $88.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $85.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.24 billion, a PE ratio of 19.46 and a beta of 0.95. Vanguard Russell 1000 Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $71.68 and a fifty-two week high of $90.80.

Vanguard Russell 1000 Value ETF Announces Dividend

Vanguard Russell 1000 Value ETF Company Profile

The business also recently announced a — dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 24th were issued a dividend of $0.8094 per share. This represents a yield of 190.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 24th.

The Vanguard Russell 1000 Value ETF (VONV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 Value index. The fund tracks an index of value stocks selected from the 1,000 largest US companies. VONV was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

