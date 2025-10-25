Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC Reduces Position in SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. $SITE

Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC decreased its stake in SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. (NYSE:SITE – Free Report) by 30.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,268 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 985 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC’s holdings in SiteOne Landscape Supply were worth $274,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get SiteOne Landscape Supply alerts:

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Callan Family Office LLC boosted its position in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 120.8% during the second quarter. Callan Family Office LLC now owns 4,377 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $529,000 after buying an additional 2,395 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its stake in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 44.9% during the 2nd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 60,683 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,339,000 after acquiring an additional 18,814 shares in the last quarter. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS lifted its stake in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS now owns 9,400 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,137,000 after buying an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Fenimore Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Fenimore Asset Management Inc now owns 153,243 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $18,533,000 after acquiring an additional 4,217 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hilltop National Bank acquired a new stake in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply during the 2nd quarter worth $112,000.

SiteOne Landscape Supply Stock Up 0.6%

Shares of NYSE SITE opened at $124.99 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.62, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.59. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $133.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $126.71. SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. has a one year low of $101.25 and a one year high of $160.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 2.41 and a quick ratio of 1.06.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SiteOne Landscape Supply ( NYSE:SITE Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 30th. The industrial products company reported $2.86 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.89 by ($0.03). SiteOne Landscape Supply had a return on equity of 7.80% and a net margin of 2.69%.The business had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.49 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.63 earnings per share. SiteOne Landscape Supply’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. will post 3.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on SITE shares. Wall Street Zen raised shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 26th. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply in a report on Friday. Zacks Research lowered shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 29th. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their target price on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from $130.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Finally, Loop Capital upgraded shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $150.00 to $160.00 in a report on Friday, September 19th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, SiteOne Landscape Supply currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $148.50.

Get Our Latest Report on SiteOne Landscape Supply

About SiteOne Landscape Supply

(Free Report)

SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of landscape supplies in the United States and Canada. The company provides irrigation products, including controllers, valves, sprinkler heads, irrigation pipes, micro irrigation, and drip products; fertilizer, grass seed, and ice melt products; control products, such as herbicides, fungicides, rodenticides, and other pesticides; landscape accessories that include mulches, soil amendments, drainage pipes, tools, and sods; nursery goods, which consist of deciduous and evergreen shrubs, ornamental, shade, evergreen trees, field grown and container-grown nursery stock, roses, perennials, annuals, bulbs, and plant species and cultivars; hardscapes, such as pavers, natural stones, blocks, and other durable materials; and outdoor lighting products that include lighting fixtures, LED lamps, wires, transformers, and accessories.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SITE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. (NYSE:SITE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SiteOne Landscape Supply Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SiteOne Landscape Supply and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.