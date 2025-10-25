Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC Sells 347 Shares of WSFS Financial Corporation $WSFS

Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC lowered its holdings in WSFS Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:WSFS – Free Report) by 7.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,469 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 347 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC’s holdings in WSFS Financial were worth $247,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get WSFS Financial alerts:

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. KBC Group NV grew its stake in WSFS Financial by 6.8% during the first quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 3,081 shares of the bank’s stock worth $160,000 after buying an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of WSFS Financial by 1.5% during the first quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 14,088 shares of the bank’s stock worth $731,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. lifted its position in shares of WSFS Financial by 4.9% during the first quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 4,439 shares of the bank’s stock worth $230,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of WSFS Financial by 72.7% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 701 shares of the bank’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of WSFS Financial by 10.8% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 5,278 shares of the bank’s stock worth $274,000 after purchasing an additional 516 shares in the last quarter. 88.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

WSFS Financial Trading Up 0.4%

Shares of NASDAQ WSFS opened at $53.02 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $55.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $54.21. WSFS Financial Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $42.44 and a fifty-two week high of $62.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.93 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.83.

WSFS Financial Announces Dividend

WSFS Financial ( NASDAQ:WSFS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The bank reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter. WSFS Financial had a net margin of 20.44% and a return on equity of 10.70%. The business had revenue of $161.68 million for the quarter. On average, analysts predict that WSFS Financial Corporation will post 4.47 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 7th will be issued a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 7th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.3%. WSFS Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.91%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on WSFS shares. TD Cowen started coverage on shares of WSFS Financial in a research report on Thursday, September 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $67.00 target price on the stock. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of WSFS Financial in a research report on Friday. Finally, DA Davidson lowered shares of WSFS Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.25.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on WSFS Financial

About WSFS Financial

(Free Report)

WSFS Financial Corporation operates as the savings and loan holding company for the Wilmington Savings Fund Society, FSB that provides various banking services in the United States. It operates through three segments: WSFS Bank, Cash Connect, and Wealth Management. It offers various deposit products, including savings accounts, demand deposits, interest-bearing demand deposits, money market deposit accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as accepts jumbo certificates of deposit from individuals, businesses, and municipalities.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WSFS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for WSFS Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:WSFS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for WSFS Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WSFS Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.