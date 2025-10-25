Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC Sells 405 Shares of Buckle, Inc. (The) $BKE

Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Buckle, Inc. (The) (NYSE:BKE – Free Report) by 6.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,939 shares of the company’s stock after selling 405 shares during the period. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC’s holdings in Buckle were worth $269,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Buckle by 12.6% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 24,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $926,000 after buying an additional 2,727 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Buckle by 2.3% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 165,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,335,000 after buying an additional 3,688 shares during the last quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of Buckle by 36.3% during the first quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 13,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $506,000 after buying an additional 3,521 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its stake in shares of Buckle by 239.3% during the first quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 37,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,426,000 after buying an additional 26,245 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Impala Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Buckle by 37.1% during the first quarter. Impala Asset Management LLC now owns 432,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,571,000 after buying an additional 116,833 shares during the last quarter. 53.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Buckle

In related news, Director James E. Shada sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.49, for a total transaction of $1,189,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 55,352 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,292,890.48. This represents a 26.54% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director John P. Peetz sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.74, for a total transaction of $83,610.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 23,623 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,316,746.02. The trade was a 5.97% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 47,500 shares of company stock worth $2,821,630. Company insiders own 39.00% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Buckle from $51.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 25th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Buckle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 6th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Buckle in a research note on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $54.00.

Buckle Stock Down 0.3%

Shares of BKE stock opened at $55.73 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $57.37 and a 200-day moving average of $48.19. Buckle, Inc. has a 12-month low of $33.12 and a 12-month high of $61.69. The company has a market capitalization of $2.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.93 and a beta of 1.06.

Buckle (NYSE:BKE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 22nd. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.06. Buckle had a net margin of 16.12% and a return on equity of 43.97%. The company had revenue of $305.74 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $292.61 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.78 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Buckle Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 15th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.5%. Buckle’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.00%.

Buckle Profile

The Buckle, Inc operates as a retailer of casual apparel, footwear, and accessories for young men and women in the United States. It markets a selection of brand name casual apparel, including denims, other casual bottoms, tops, sportswear, outerwear, accessories, and footwear, as well as private label merchandise primarily comprising BKE, Buckle Black, Salvage, Red by BKE, Daytrip, Gimmicks, Gilded Intent, FITZ + EDDI, Willow & Root, Outpost Makers, Departwest, Sterling & Stitch, Reclaim, BKE Vintage, Nova Industries, J.B.

