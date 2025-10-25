Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC Takes $245,000 Position in Bloom Energy Corporation $BE

Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bloom Energy Corporation (NYSE:BE – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 10,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $245,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BE. Tree Line Advisors Hong Kong Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Bloom Energy during the 1st quarter valued at about $22,609,000. Driehaus Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bloom Energy during the 1st quarter valued at about $21,066,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Bloom Energy by 50.3% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,498,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,127,000 after purchasing an additional 836,810 shares during the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Bloom Energy by 29.5% during the 1st quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,611,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,010,000 after purchasing an additional 821,814 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bloom Energy during the 1st quarter valued at about $13,476,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.04% of the company’s stock.

BE stock opened at $110.29 on Friday. Bloom Energy Corporation has a 1-year low of $9.19 and a 1-year high of $125.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18, a current ratio of 4.99 and a quick ratio of 3.21. The company has a market capitalization of $25.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,757.94, a PEG ratio of 160.87 and a beta of 3.48. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $75.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $41.53.

Bloom Energy ( NYSE:BE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.08. Bloom Energy had a return on equity of 6.80% and a net margin of 1.45%.The business had revenue of $401.24 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $382.23 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.06) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Bloom Energy has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Bloom Energy Corporation will post -0.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BE has been the subject of several research reports. Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $123.00 price target on shares of Bloom Energy in a research report on Monday. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on Bloom Energy from $43.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, October 13th. Evercore ISI reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Bloom Energy in a research note on Monday, October 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Bloom Energy from $40.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 2nd. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price objective on Bloom Energy from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have given a Buy rating, ten have assigned a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $65.70.

In other Bloom Energy news, CEO Kr Sridhar sold 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.97, for a total value of $2,938,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 2,324,613 shares in the company, valued at $113,836,298.61. This represents a 2.52% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Maciej Kurzymski sold 2,474 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.47, for a total value of $174,342.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 106,374 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,496,175.78. The trade was a 2.27% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 301,193 shares of company stock worth $14,893,710 over the last ninety days. 3.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Bloom Energy Corporation designs, manufactures, sells, and installs solid-oxide fuel cell systems for on-site power generation in the United States and internationally. The company offers Bloom Energy Server, a solid oxide technology that converts fuel, such as natural gas, biogas, hydrogen, or a blend of these fuels into electricity through an electrochemical process without combustion.

