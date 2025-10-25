Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC Takes $247,000 Position in UL Solutions Inc. $ULS

Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC bought a new stake in UL Solutions Inc. (NYSE:ULS – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 3,396 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $247,000.

Get UL Solutions alerts:

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Elequin Capital LP acquired a new position in UL Solutions in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new position in UL Solutions in the 1st quarter valued at about $49,000. Argent Trust Co acquired a new position in UL Solutions in the 1st quarter valued at about $208,000. Cresset Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in UL Solutions in the 1st quarter valued at about $226,000. Finally, Optimize Financial Inc acquired a new position in UL Solutions in the 1st quarter valued at about $233,000.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of UL Solutions in a research report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on UL Solutions from $64.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 6th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on UL Solutions from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.57.

UL Solutions Price Performance

Shares of ULS opened at $80.02 on Friday. UL Solutions Inc. has a twelve month low of $48.54 and a twelve month high of $80.69. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $69.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $68.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.08 billion, a PE ratio of 49.40 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

UL Solutions (NYSE:ULS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 5th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.05. UL Solutions had a return on equity of 37.33% and a net margin of 11.08%.The company had revenue of $776.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $771.55 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.44 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that UL Solutions Inc. will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current year.

UL Solutions Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 29th were paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 29th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.6%. UL Solutions’s payout ratio is 32.10%.

UL Solutions Company Profile

(Free Report)

UL Solutions Inc provides safety science services worldwide. It operates through three segments: Industrial, Consumer, and Software and Advisory. The Industrial segment provides testing, inspection, and certification services across various end markets, including energy, industrial automation, engineered materials, and built environment, as well as stakeholders, such as manufacturers, building owners, end users, and regulators.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ULS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for UL Solutions Inc. (NYSE:ULS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for UL Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UL Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.