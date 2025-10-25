Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC Takes Position in Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. $RHP

Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC acquired a new stake in Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. (NYSE:RHP – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 2,565 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $253,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in RHP. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties by 240.2% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 296 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. First Community Trust NA boosted its holdings in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties by 20.0% in the second quarter. First Community Trust NA now owns 600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties by 213.4% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 724 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 493 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties by 31.3% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 756 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties by 225.9% in the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,721 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $170,000 after acquiring an additional 1,193 shares in the last quarter. 94.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:RHP opened at $87.16 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.72, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 1.63. The company has a market cap of $5.49 billion, a PE ratio of 20.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.57. Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. has a 52 week low of $76.27 and a 52 week high of $121.77. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $94.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $95.08.

Ryman Hospitality Properties ( NYSE:RHP Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.31 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $659.52 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $616.56 million. Ryman Hospitality Properties had a net margin of 10.74% and a return on equity of 41.65%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.78 EPS. Ryman Hospitality Properties has set its FY 2025 guidance at 7.930-8.490 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. will post 8.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 30th were given a $1.15 dividend. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.3%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 30th. Ryman Hospitality Properties’s dividend payout ratio is 109.79%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on RHP. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties in a report on Wednesday. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $92.00 price objective for the company. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties in a report on Wednesday, October 1st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $108.00 target price for the company. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have given a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $112.40.

In other news, Director H Eric Bolton, Jr. purchased 2,000 shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $95.33 per share, for a total transaction of $190,660.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 2,000 shares in the company, valued at $190,660. The trade was a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc (NYSE: RHP) is a leading lodging and hospitality real estate investment trust that specializes in upscale convention center resorts and entertainment experiences. The Company's holdings include Gaylord Opryland Resort & Convention Center; Gaylord Palms Resort & Convention Center; Gaylord Texan Resort & Convention Center; Gaylord National Resort & Convention Center; and Gaylord Rockies Resort & Convention Center, five of the top seven largest non-gaming convention center hotels in the United States based on total indoor meeting space.

