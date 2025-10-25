Ventum Cap Mkts Expects Lower Earnings for Coelacanth Energy

Get Coelacanth Energy alerts:

Coelacanth Energy Inc. (CVE:CEI – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Ventum Cap Mkts cut their Q1 2026 EPS estimates for shares of Coelacanth Energy in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, October 21st. Ventum Cap Mkts analyst A. Gill now forecasts that the company will earn $0.00 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.01. Ventum Cap Mkts currently has a “Strong-Buy” rating on the stock. Ventum Cap Mkts also issued estimates for Coelacanth Energy’s FY2026 earnings at $0.02 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on CEI. Roth Capital set a C$1.05 price objective on shares of Coelacanth Energy and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 14th. Ventum Financial set a C$1.15 target price on shares of Coelacanth Energy and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and one has assigned a Buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Strong Buy” and an average target price of C$1.10.

Coelacanth Energy Stock Down 3.6%

Shares of CVE:CEI opened at C$0.80 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$0.83 and its 200-day moving average price is C$0.83. Coelacanth Energy has a twelve month low of C$0.69 and a twelve month high of C$0.98. The stock has a market capitalization of C$426.29 million, a PE ratio of -40.00 and a beta of 0.63.

About Coelacanth Energy

(Get Free Report)

Coelacanth Energy Inc, an oil and natural gas company, engages in the acquisition, development, exploration, and production of oil and natural gas reserves in northeastern British Columbia, Canada. The company owns approximately 150 net sections of Montney acreage located in the Two Rivers area of northeastern British Columbia.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Coelacanth Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coelacanth Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.