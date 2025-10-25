Ventum Cap Mkts Has Negative Outlook of JOY Q3 Earnings

Get JOY alerts:

JOY Co., Ltd. (TSE:JOY – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Ventum Cap Mkts decreased their Q3 2026 earnings estimates for JOY in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, October 21st. Ventum Cap Mkts analyst A. Gill now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.08 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.11. The consensus estimate for JOY’s current full-year earnings is $0.26 per share.

JOY Stock Performance

Shares of JOY stock opened at C$3.85 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.07, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.65. JOY has a one year low of C$1.26 and a one year high of C$3.93. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$3.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$2.31. The stock has a market capitalization of C$258.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.40, a PEG ratio of 0.01 and a beta of 0.99.

About JOY

Journey Energy Inc is engaged in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas in Alberta province. The company’s principal revenue source is from petroleum and natural gas sales which include the sale of crude oil, natural gas and natural gas liquids, of which it derives key revenue from the sale of crude oil.

