Ventum Cap Mkts Predicts Reduced Earnings for Spartan Delta

Get Spartan Delta alerts:

Spartan Delta Corp. (TSE:SDE – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Ventum Cap Mkts dropped their Q4 2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Spartan Delta in a research report issued on Tuesday, October 21st. Ventum Cap Mkts analyst A. Gill now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.05 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.12. The consensus estimate for Spartan Delta’s current full-year earnings is $0.31 per share. Ventum Cap Mkts also issued estimates for Spartan Delta’s FY2026 earnings at $0.47 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. CIBC lifted their target price on Spartan Delta from C$6.25 to C$9.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 15th. Scotiabank raised their price target on Spartan Delta from C$7.50 to C$8.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 9th. Finally, Desjardins downgraded Spartan Delta from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a C$5.75 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, August 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have assigned a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Spartan Delta presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$6.50.

Spartan Delta Stock Up 2.4%

Shares of Spartan Delta stock opened at C$5.96 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$5.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$4.18. Spartan Delta has a 52-week low of C$2.39 and a 52-week high of C$6.01. The firm has a market cap of C$1.19 billion, a PE ratio of 31.37 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.49, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.80.

About Spartan Delta

(Get Free Report)

Spartan Delta Corp is an oil and gas exploration and production company. It is engaged in the exploration, development, and production of petroleum and natural gas properties in Alberta. The company operates and focuses its activities on Peace River Arch and Central Alberta.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Spartan Delta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spartan Delta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.