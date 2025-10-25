Ventyx Biosciences Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NASDAQ:VTYX)

Ventyx Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:VTYX – Get Free Report) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Thursday. Stock traders bought 8,144 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 1,509% compared to the average daily volume of 506 call options.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Ventyx Biosciences during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Cerity Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Ventyx Biosciences during the 1st quarter valued at about $56,000. CWM LLC increased its position in shares of Ventyx Biosciences by 1,733.8% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 53,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 50,193 shares during the last quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. bought a new position in shares of Ventyx Biosciences during the 1st quarter valued at about $62,000. Finally, Monaco Asset Management SAM boosted its holdings in Ventyx Biosciences by 372.7% during the 1st quarter. Monaco Asset Management SAM now owns 1,134,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,305,000 after acquiring an additional 894,444 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.88% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
VTYX has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wall Street Zen upgraded Ventyx Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 9th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Ventyx Biosciences in a report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ventyx Biosciences presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.50.
Ventyx Biosciences Trading Down 12.0%
Shares of Ventyx Biosciences stock opened at $5.81 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.40. Ventyx Biosciences has a 12-month low of $0.78 and a 12-month high of $7.82. The company has a market capitalization of $414.31 million, a P/E ratio of -3.46 and a beta of 1.01.
Ventyx Biosciences (NASDAQ:VTYX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.07. On average, analysts predict that Ventyx Biosciences will post -2.09 EPS for the current year.
About Ventyx Biosciences
Ventyx Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops small molecule product candidates to address a range of inflammatory diseases. The company’s lead clinical product candidate is VTX958, a selective allosteric tyrosine kinase type 2 inhibitor for psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and Crohn’s disease.
