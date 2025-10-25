Ventyx Biosciences Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NASDAQ:VTYX)

Ventyx Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:VTYX – Get Free Report) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Thursday. Stock traders bought 8,144 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 1,509% compared to the average daily volume of 506 call options.

Get Ventyx Biosciences alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Ventyx Biosciences during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Cerity Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Ventyx Biosciences during the 1st quarter valued at about $56,000. CWM LLC increased its position in shares of Ventyx Biosciences by 1,733.8% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 53,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 50,193 shares during the last quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. bought a new position in shares of Ventyx Biosciences during the 1st quarter valued at about $62,000. Finally, Monaco Asset Management SAM boosted its holdings in Ventyx Biosciences by 372.7% during the 1st quarter. Monaco Asset Management SAM now owns 1,134,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,305,000 after acquiring an additional 894,444 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.88% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

VTYX has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wall Street Zen upgraded Ventyx Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 9th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Ventyx Biosciences in a report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ventyx Biosciences presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.50.

Ventyx Biosciences Trading Down 12.0%

Shares of Ventyx Biosciences stock opened at $5.81 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.40. Ventyx Biosciences has a 12-month low of $0.78 and a 12-month high of $7.82. The company has a market capitalization of $414.31 million, a P/E ratio of -3.46 and a beta of 1.01.

Ventyx Biosciences (NASDAQ:VTYX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.07. On average, analysts predict that Ventyx Biosciences will post -2.09 EPS for the current year.

About Ventyx Biosciences

(Get Free Report)

Ventyx Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops small molecule product candidates to address a range of inflammatory diseases. The company’s lead clinical product candidate is VTX958, a selective allosteric tyrosine kinase type 2 inhibitor for psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and Crohn’s disease.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ventyx Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ventyx Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.